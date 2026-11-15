In Viimsi, Estonia, north of Tallinn, eight people were detained after an attempt to enter the building of defense company Threod Systems and cause an explosion. All those detained are residents of Latvia, ERR News reports.

Security thwarted the attempted attack

According to the Estonian Prosecutor's Office, the incident occurred on Saturday, November 14, at 3:06 a.m. Threod Systems security intervened and thwarted the attempted attack, and the company did not suffer significant damage.

The detentions were carried out by officers of the Estonian Internal Security Service KAPO and the Police and Border Guard Board. Threod Systems manufactures long-range reconnaissance and strike drones.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

KAPO says Russia coordinated the operation

KAPO Director General Margo Palloson said counterintelligence had confirmed the involvement of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — in the attempted attack. According to him, the operation was coordinated by Russia's military intelligence directorate, the GRU.

In September, Tallinn reported a fire at the office of defense contractor Milrem. It was considered a possible arson attack carried out on the orders of Russian intelligence services. ERR News also notes that other European defense industry enterprises have been targeted in recent months.

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