Estonia is recording a rise in scabies cases: family doctor Piret Rospu said the situation is approaching epidemic proportions. Medical professionals across the country report many cases, including among entire families and groups of people, ERR News reports.

Scabies is transmitted through close contact

Scabies often affects preschool children and other children. According to Rospu, the disease is not a sign of poor hygiene or poverty, as it is transmitted through close contact. The doctor urged parents to inform school nurses or teachers about suspected scabies so that other families can monitor for possible symptoms.

Not only the sick person's family members but also everyone who has had close contact with them must undergo treatment, even if they live separately. This includes, in particular, nannies, partners or wrestling partners. One common affected area is between the fingers, and transmission can occur, among other things, when people hold hands.

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Why treatment does not always work

According to the doctor, patients often seek medical help only after over-the-counter remedies have failed or symptoms have returned. The exact reason for treatment failures has not been established: mites may have become more resistant to medicines, or patients may not be following the instructions.

The long incubation period complicates the fight against scabies. People may treat only those who already have symptoms, while other close contacts may have become infected but not yet experience itching. To prevent reinfection, clothing, bedding, upholstered furniture and children's toys must be cleaned thoroughly. Rospu stressed that all close contacts of an infected person must start using treatment cream on the same day.

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