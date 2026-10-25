Eswatini’s Civil Service Commission found assistant regional civil registrar Nonglangla Malambe guilty of dishonesty and corruption in a case involving the unlawful processing of documents in the name of foreign national Vusimizi Dlamini. The documents are linked to Vusimizi “Cat” Matlala, TimesLIVE reports.

False information about the mother

According to the commission’s findings, on February 12, 2024, Malambe processed an Eswatini birth certificate for Vusimizi Dlamini without the primary documents required by law. In the record, she falsely listed local resident Thembi Christina Zulu as the foreign national’s mother.

On February 20, 2024, eight days later, the official issued a national identity document in the same name, bypassing established civil registration procedures. The commission found that Malambe used her official position and personal account to enter false parental information.

During the disciplinary proceedings, Malambe initially denied guilt but later admitted to the wrongdoing. The commission rejected the version that this had been an administrative error and concluded that the processing of the documents was a planned scheme.

Check after an Interpol request

The scheme was uncovered after an urgent Interpol request concerning an Eswatini identity document number issued in the name of Vusimizi Dlamini. According to testimony from assistant national registrar Phatizwe Hlatshwayo, the request concerned a person who had been arrested and charged in South Africa.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hlatshwayo checked the number in the system and found that the document was not old: it had recently been processed by user X1003. A subsequent audit linked this account to Malambe.

A review of Thembi Christina Zulu’s records showed that Vusimizi was not listed among her children. Zulu told the commission that she had lost her identity document at a clinic during a medical examination and had not registered any identity document for another person in 2024.

Statements concerning Matlala

Matlala previously denied before a South African parliamentary committee that he had an Eswatini identity document or used the surname Dlamini. He also claimed that investigators had planted an image of the document on his phone.

At the same time, South Africa’s head of criminal intelligence, Dumisani Khumalo, told the committee that forensic technical analysis established that the image of the identity document was part of Matlala’s personal correspondence with his wife. The prosecution claims that Matlala used the document to pose as an Eswatini prince while renting a luxury house in the Waterkloof Ridge area of Pretoria.

Read us on