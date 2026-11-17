Researchers at Osaka University in Japan have directly observed an unusual electronic state at the interface between a single-atom layer of material and a metal. It is a heavy-fermion state, in which electrons behave as though they have a much greater mass. ScienceDaily reports on the findings.

Single-atom layer on copper

For the experiment, the scientists created a controlled single-atom layer of ytterbium and copper, YbCu₂, on the surface of a copper crystal. They studied the electronic properties of the interface between this layer and the substrate using synchrotron radiation.

Measurements showed that electrons localized in the ultrathin layer interact with mobile conduction electrons in the copper substrate. This interaction caused the electrons' heavy-fermion behavior.

Two different states

The experiment revealed two heavy-fermion states. One of them existed predominantly in the two-dimensional atomic layer, while the other extended beyond it into the three-dimensional copper crystal. The second state became the first direct evidence of heavy-fermion behavior generated by interaction through such an interface between materials.

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The authors linked this effect to the hybridization of localized ytterbium 4f electrons in the atomic layer and mobile conduction electrons in the copper substrate. The results show that combining materials with different electronic properties can create quantum states that neither component exhibits separately.

Opportunities for quantum materials

Heavy-fermion states are associated with unusual quantum effects, including unconventional superconductivity. The scientists believe that interfaces between ultrathin layers and substrates can become a tool for creating and controlling such states. Further research may focus on changing interface structures, electronic orbitals, and moiré patterns that arise when atomic structures are superimposed.

The work was published in the journal Communications Materials.

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