The 11th kimchi-making festival has begun in Imsil County, North Jeolla Province, South Korea. The event is being held at Imsil Cheese Theme Park ahead of the traditional kimjang season, the period for preparing kimchi for the cold months, Korea Herald reports.

300 teams registered to participate

The festival was organized by Imsil County in cooperation with Imsil N Seasoning Village. It began on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until Sunday. About 900 people in 300 teams registered in advance to take part in the kimchi-making workshops.

Organizers provide participants with pre-salted cabbage and prepared seasonings. Visitors can make kimchi themselves and take the finished product home.

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Kimchi preservation tradition

Kimjang is a traditional Korean practice of preparing large quantities of kimchi in late autumn or early winter. Families, relatives and neighbors gather together to make and share kimchi, one of the staple dishes of Korean cuisine.

The festival program also includes singing contests, prize draws and food stalls serving freshly made kimchi with boiled pork. An Imsil County representative said the event is intended to promote local products and provide stable sales opportunities and income for local farmers.

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