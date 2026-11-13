In India, in Dindori district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, 35-year-old Rajendra Barautiya died after a homemade device handed to him as a rasgulla exploded. CBS News reports, citing police.

Explosion near a bonfire

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Barautiya was near a bonfire with other village residents. According to police, one man brought the device and another handed it to the victim, calling it a rasgulla.

Rasgulla is a soft, round Indian dessert in sugar syrup that is traditionally eaten whole. Police identified the man who handed over the device as Rambhagat Barautiya. According to The New Indian Express, he called the object a rasgulla.

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Police officer Rekha Singh told AFP that the device exploded in the man's mouth. Barautiya was taken to hospital with severe injuries but died.

Devices against wild boars

In some rural communities, such homemade devices are used to kill wild boars. They are made from dough balls filled with gunpowder, often taken from fireworks or quarries. They are designed to explode when an animal bites the bait and may resemble rasgullas.

Police detained two men and charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. According to Singh, investigators are determining whether there was an intent to kill Barautiya or whether it was a prank.

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