Authorities in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are preparing to evacuate residents as Cyclone Arnab approaches, which is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning. As Dawn reports, citing Reuters, authorities in Andhra Pradesh have identified 570,000 people as vulnerable to the effects of the severe weather, with evacuations planned to begin on Monday evening.

Cyclone forecast

Arnab formed over the Bay of Bengal and intensified into a cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that it will reach the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Wind gusts are expected to reach 140 km/h, and the cyclone itself may intensify further.

Heavy and very heavy rainfall is forecast for the northern and central coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, as well as the southern districts of the neighboring state of Odisha.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Safety measures

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have urged boats at sea to return to shore. They have also ordered the prompt restoration of electricity supplies in the event of outages.

The Odisha government announced the closure of schools and colleges in five districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. State authorities are also preparing to move residents of low-lying areas to cyclone shelters.

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