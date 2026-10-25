In New Delhi, India, BAPS monk Brahmavihari Swami praised Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar during the NDTV World summit for his actions during a suspected attempted aircraft hijacking. Swami said the pilot helped protect passengers and, in his view, embodies humanity.

Assessment of the pilot's actions

As NDTV World reports, Brahmavihari Swami said that he feels strong emotions every time he hears the pilot's name. He believes Machchhar's actions saved lives and may have prevented serious international consequences.

Swami is a senior monk and spokesperson for the Hindu spiritual organization Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, and also heads the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi. He said that prayers were offered for the pilot and stated his intention to hold a special ceremony at the temple for Machchhar, his family and loved ones when he is able to come.

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Incident on the flight to Tel Aviv

According to the publication, on September 30, Machchhar sustained serious injuries during an incident involving the second pilot on flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. There were 174 passengers on board. NDTV World writes that after the incident in the cockpit, the pilot, despite his injuries, was able to open the cockpit door. This enabled passengers and crew members to restrain the second pilot and prevent a possible aircraft hijacking.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, and passengers later safely reached Israel. According to NDTV World, Machchhar is receiving treatment at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited the pilot to take part in Israel's Independence Day celebrations, while President Isaac Herzog had earlier invited him to the country to receive a presidential award for civilian heroism.

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