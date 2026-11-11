In India, wind turbine manufacturers are discussing with state and federal authorities a plan to replace outdated wind installations with more modern, higher-capacity models. This approach is expected to increase facility capacity without the need for additional land, OilPrice reports.

Replacing old turbines

According to Aditya Pyasi, director general of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, modern installations could replace old and less efficient turbines with a combined capacity of 8 GW. The association estimates that repowering such sites could increase their installed capacity by nearly 50%.

In addition to increasing capacity, modernization is expected to reduce the need to acquire new land for wind energy projects.

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Growth of wind power

India is expanding its wind and solar generation capacity. In 2025, the country commissioned a record 6.3 GW of new wind capacity. In 2026, the volume of new installations is expected to reach 8 GW, while by 2030 annual additions could grow to around 14 GW, said Girish Tanti, executive vice chairman of turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy.

In August, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said that India had reached 300 GW of installed non-fossil energy capacity and was confidently moving toward its target of 500 GW by 2030. The country also plans to require state-owned energy companies to expand energy storage capacity in order to reduce curtailment of renewable generation.

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