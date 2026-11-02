In India, authorities have begun evacuating residents from the eastern coast ahead of the expected landfall of powerful Cyclone Murasu. Around 2,000 people have already been evacuated, with another approximately 30,000 planned for evacuation, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Evacuation plans

Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said that the evacuation is ongoing. According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, Murasu is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Forecast for the southeast

Cyclone Murasu formed over the Bay of Bengal, one of the main regions where tropical cyclones develop and which has caused dangerous storms along India’s eastern coast. Meteorologists forecast that the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the country’s southeast may be affected most severely by the bad weather.

Murasu is expected to be less intense than Cyclone Arnab, which hit the region the previous week. Arnab killed six people and destroyed dozens of homes and crops.

Read us on