In India, more than half of newly sold three-wheeled vehicles in September were electric, cementing the country’s status as the world’s largest market for electric auto-rickshaws. This was reported by The Express Tribune. The share of electric models among new three-wheelers exceeded 50%, while it stood at about 8.5% for passenger cars and 11.6% for two-wheelers.

Production accelerates

According to the outlet, an electric three-wheeled vehicle rolls off the assembly line every 90 seconds at an Indian factory. At Mahindra Last Mile Mobility’s plant, workers and robots install battery cells into battery packs, mount body panels onto metal frames and attach wheels in an effort to meet demand.

Mahindra LMM CEO Suman Mishra said electric vehicle penetration at the company has increased sixfold over the past five years. According to her, government subsidies, improved vehicle quality and lower operating costs have accelerated the shift to electric models over the past two years.

Savings for drivers

Electric rickshaws appeared on the streets of New Delhi more than a decade ago. At first, they were often assembled in roadside workshops by fitting Chinese batteries onto modified pedal tricycles. Now, these vehicles are displacing part of the market for three-wheelers powered by fossil-fuel engines.

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Hyderabad driver Afroz Alam, who switched from a gas-powered model to an electric one this year, said charging costs allow him to save several hundred rupees a day and repay a loan for the more expensive electric vehicle. In 2025, Indian think tank CEEW estimated that gasoline three-wheelers have more than twice the lifetime cost per kilometer of electric ones.

Charging and supply problems

The spread of electric rickshaws across the country is uneven. They are widely used, including in Lucknow, but are far less common in Mumbai due to a lack of parking space and charging infrastructure. Supply chains have become an additional problem: last year, China restricted exports of rare-earth magnets for electric motors, prompting several Indian automakers to cut or suspend production.

New Delhi is encouraging local manufacturing, including of battery cells, which are mostly imported from China and South Korea. Suman Mishra said two market participants have already come close to commercially producing such cells in India.

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