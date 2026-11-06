Gold demand in India may fall to a six-year low — Channel NewsAsia

In India, gold buyers ahead of the Deepavali festival are choosing lighter jewellery and exchanging old items for new ones due to high metal prices. According to Channel NewsAsia, the World Gold Council expects total gold demand in the country to fall to a six-year low in 2026.

Fewer grams in purchases

Gold in India is traditionally bought during holidays and weddings, as it is considered a symbol of prosperity and a long-term investment. However, jewellers report that buyers are reducing the weight of the items they purchase. Aditya Modak, chief operating officer of the PN Gadgil & Sons chain, noted that people have not stopped buying jewellery but have reduced the volume of their purchases in grams.

The global price of gold declined after its January peak of nearly $5,600 per ounce, but, according to the publication, the metal is still trading at around $4,000 per ounce. For Indian buyers, gold is also becoming more expensive due to the weakening rupee.

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Duty and decline in jewellery demand

In May, the Indian government raised the import duty on gold from 6% to 15% to curb imports and reduce the outflow of foreign currency. According to the World Gold Council's estimate, domestic prices for physical gold rose by approximately 4–6% after that.

From July to September, demand for gold jewellery in India decreased by 20% year-on-year by weight, to just under 100 tonnes. At the same time, spending on such items rose by 16% during the period, reaching 1.49 trillion rupees, or $16 billion, due to higher prices.

Expectations for the festive season

Sachin Jain, the World Gold Council's regional chief executive for India, said that lower quotations could encourage purchases by investors who did not buy gold at the beginning of the year. The council also expects festive and wedding purchases to support demand in the fourth quarter, although high prices may continue to limit the weight of jewellery bought.

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