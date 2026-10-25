In the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, protesters opposing the construction of a large dam clashed with police and set buildings on fire. As Dawn reports, the unrest began on Friday evening during protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Damaged buildings and injured police officers

According to state Chief Minister Pema Khandu, protesters damaged a police station, vandalized the office of the state hydropower company NHPC, and the homes of several elected representatives.

About 40 police officers were injured by stones thrown by protesters. They also damaged NHPC offices, while police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Khandu called on opponents of the construction to engage in dialogue with the government instead of resorting to violence.

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Indian and Chinese projects

The planned capacity of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is 11,200 megawatts. According to Indian authorities, the dam is needed as a response to China’s $167 billion Yaxia project in Tibet, which is being implemented upstream. If completed, the Indian facility could become the country’s largest hydropower project.

New Delhi fears that the Chinese hydropower facility could affect downstream water flow. Indian authorities say their project is intended to create a large reservoir to store water and maintain its flow into the Brahmaputra River. Beijing says that the Chinese project will not have a negative downstream impact.

Local communities strongly oppose the Indian dam because of the risk of losing their homes and land. China claims Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls part of South Tibet, while India rejects these claims.

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