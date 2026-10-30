A helicopter carrying six people, including five pilgrims, has crashed in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. A search and rescue operation is underway near a village close to the town of Joshimath in the Chamoli district. The condition of those on board is currently unknown, BBC News reports.

Helicopter departed from Badrinath

According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, rescue teams have been sent to the mountainous area. The helicopter reportedly departed from Badrinath, one of the sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites, on Friday afternoon, after which contact with it was lost.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established. The incident occurred amid heavy rain and poor visibility. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the area due to thunderstorms, hail and strong winds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emergency services involved in operation

Dhami said that the district administration, the disaster management department and the State Disaster Response Force are taking part in the operation. He also ordered that anyone who sustained serious injuries be evacuated for treatment.

Uttarakhand is a Himalayan state bordering China and Nepal that attracts millions of pilgrims every year. Badrinath is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage route along with Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Helicopter travel on this route has become popular among pilgrims seeking to avoid difficult mountain treks.

In June 2025, seven people were killed in a helicopter crash involving pilgrims near Kedarnath. Another seven people died in a crash on the same pilgrimage route in October 2022. Several other helicopter accidents were also reported during the 2025 pilgrimage season, after which aviation authorities tightened safety inspections and restricted some flights.

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