Indian police said they had uncovered an international cyber fraud and human trafficking network near Delhi. In Noida, law enforcement officers, according to their information, rescued 92 Indonesian citizens and 72 Malaysian citizens. The people were allegedly lured to the country with promises of well-paid jobs in the IT sector.

Passports were allegedly confiscated

As BBC News reports, the scheme was uncovered after one worker from Malaysia managed to escape and describe how it operated. Dozens of foreigners said that after arriving in India, their passports were taken away and they were held against their will in Noida, a Delhi suburb where IT companies and call centres operate.

According to police, instead of the promised jobs and high salaries, the people were forced to pretend to be women online. They were supposed to lure potential victims to fake investment platforms.

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Police reported seizing equipment

One Malaysian citizen has so far been arrested in connection with the case, police said. Law enforcement officers also reported seizing nearly 550 desktop computers, laptops and mobile phones. An investigation has been launched into the scheme's possible links to a wider international cyber fraud network.

Indian police and banks have reported a rise in digital fraud in recent years. According to India's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, 2.8 million cyber fraud complaints were registered in 2025, while losses amounted to about 22,495 crore rupees, or $2.42 billion. This is more than 4,000% more complaints than in 2021.

India's federal government has said that most such cases are linked to fake investment and trading schemes. Fraudsters may pose as financial experts, show victims fictitious profits and allow them to withdraw small sums, before later blocking attempts to obtain larger payouts.

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