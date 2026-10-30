In India, 43 journalists were detained during two days of October protests, most of them in the capital, Delhi. ABC News Australia reports, citing the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Among those detained was 40-year-old journalist Shoaib Daniyal, who was on his way to cover a protest. According to him, a police checkpoint appeared near his home, and after speaking with a law enforcement officer, he was put on a bus without an explanation of the reasons. Indian law allows police, under certain circumstances, to detain people without a warrant if there is reasonable suspicion that a person has committed or may commit a crime.

Protests over voter lists

Demonstrators across India demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They claimed that a nationwide review of voter lists was used to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. These rallies became the second wave of major protests in the country since the beginning of the year.

Manisha Pande, editor-in-chief of the digital outlet Newslaundry, said the detention of media representatives in Delhi came as a surprise because of the high concentration of journalists in the capital. Journalist and writer Srinivasan Jain linked the authorities' actions to an attempt to suppress the protests and intimidate the media.

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Pressure on the media

According to the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, India ranks 157th out of 180 countries, whereas in 2019 it was in 140th place. ABC News Australia's interlocutors said pressure on newsrooms has intensified since Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014.

Jain, who left the NDTV television channel after it came under the control of Adani Group in 2022, said the network's editorial policy had changed. Pande also drew attention to the dependence of many television channels on government advertising and on owners whose business interests are linked to government contracts.

According to Indian Express, between March and July the Indian government ordered the issuance of about 195,000 takedown orders for posts on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Political satirist Ramit Verma, who was also detained while covering the protests in Delhi, said his posts had repeatedly been removed without explanation.

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