Thousands of voting rights protesters detained in India — BBC News

In India, thousands of peaceful participants in youth protests for voting rights were detained during demonstrations last month. Organizers of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, led by representatives of Generation Z, also faced restrictions on holding demonstrations and legal proceedings, BBC News reports.

After the summer protests

In July, CJP organized mass protests in Delhi, after which federal Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Initially, the movement brought together young people dissatisfied with the state of education, the labor market and the economy.

Its spread was aided by social media and satirical content, including public mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Yamini Aiyar, former president of the Centre for Policy Research and a visiting professor at Brown University, the movement was not limited to a particular caste, gender or economic class. She noted that it also attracted members of part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's core electorate.

Detentions and restrictions

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and another organization leader, Ashutosh Ranka, were charged with illegally entering the Jantar Mantar grounds in Delhi. They spent a week in Tihar Jail. Jantar Mantar, where a sit-in took place in July, was removed from the list of permitted venues for demonstrations; the decision is being challenged in court.

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Police also took action against members of other student groups, including the left-wing All India Students' Association, over accusations of failing to comply with orders. Lawyer Ali Khan said that even cases that ultimately end in acquittal can take years to be heard and deter protest participants.

The position of the authorities and the opposition

Syed Zafar Islam, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, rejected accusations that the authorities had acted excessively harshly. He said that the right to protest and freedom of expression are guaranteed by the constitution, but must be exercised within the law and must not endanger the safety of others.

At the same time, on November 1, the authorities allowed the opposition INDIA alliance, led by the Congress party, to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. According to BBC News, tens of thousands of people gathered there. CJP leaders insist that the youth movement is broader than their organization.

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