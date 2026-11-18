In Indonesia, automaker Hyundai has for the first time shown the production-ready Neira electric crossover with three rows of seats for seven people. The company plans to open pre-orders for the model on November 20, while its official debut is scheduled for the GAIKINDO Auto Week 2026 exhibition. This was reported by Electrek.

In July, Hyundai unveiled the Neira concept at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2026. The production model will become the brand's first seven-seat electric SUV to be manufactured locally in Indonesia.

A version of a Kia model

According to the publication's assessment, the Neira is effectively a Hyundai-branded version of the Kia Carens Clavis EV. It differs from the related model in its badges, slightly altered front and rear body sections, different wheels and headlights.

The interior is equipped with two 12.3-inch displays: an instrument panel and a central navigation screen. The vehicle also has a separate climate control panel.

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Batteries and equipment

Hyundai has not disclosed the specifications of the Neira's batteries and powertrain. Electrek suggests that the electric crossover may receive the same 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh batteries as the Kia Carens Clavis EV. These batteries are claimed to provide a range of up to 404 km and up to 490 km, respectively, under the MIDC cycle.

According to the publication, Kia's batteries can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 39 minutes using a 100 kW DC fast-charging station. Among the Neira's features, Hyundai named higher ground clearance, Bluelink connected services, the Blind-spot View Monitor system, and simplified access to the third row.

Before the launch, Hyundai plans to conduct a drive of around 4,000 km in the electric vehicle, from Kilometer Nol in Banda Aceh to Banda Neira.

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