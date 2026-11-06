Indonesian police have named a fourth senior law enforcement officer as a suspect in a case involving the alleged illegal wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto. The new suspect is an official with the initials SU, whom local media identified as Slamet Uliandi.

Suspicion over authorization for wiretapping

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the suspicion was announced at a press conference on the evening of November 5. According to police, SU headed the monitoring unit of Indonesia's Criminal Investigation Agency from 2010 to 2019 and served as head of the agency's information technology unit from 2021 to 2026.

The director of the cybercrime unit, Suhermanto, said that two other suspects received authorization for wiretapping from SU. According to him, they also sought his approval before deleting interception records. SU has not been detained so far due to his health condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The investigation continues

On Tuesday, three senior police officers had already been arrested in the case, including the former head of the national police and head of President Prabowo Subianto's administration, Listyo Sigit Prabowo. The outlet notes that he is widely regarded as a loyalist of former President Joko Widodo.

Investigators are establishing the motives behind attempts to intercept the president's communications. As part of the investigation, 13 police officers and five experts in criminal investigations and information technology have already been questioned. The head of the national police has also created a special group to investigate the case.

After reports of the alleged wiretapping, thousands of military personnel were deployed in Jakarta, but the situation in the capital remained calm on Thursday and Friday. Lawmakers are also considering the possibility of reviewing Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's compliance with the requirements for the office; he is Joko Widodo's son.

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