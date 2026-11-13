In Indonesia, four senior police officials are suspected of possibly illegally intercepting the communications of President Prabowo Subianto and other individuals. Investigators believe the wiretapping was conducted without proper authorization in 2025 and 2026, after which there were attempts to delete records of the operation, Deutsche Welle reports.

Who may have been wiretapped

The new National Police chief, Suyudi Ario Seto, told a parliamentary commission that the alleged targets of surveillance included the president, presidential palace staff, representatives of ministries and government agencies, lawmakers, political party figures, governors, anti-corruption officials, activists and students.

Among the detained senior officials was former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is not related to the president. In October, he became chief of staff to the president — a few weeks before the scandal became public. A parliamentary commission is determining the motives behind the operation and the possible involvement of other senior officials. Separately, police have launched an investigation into possible offenses related to treason.

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Response from the authorities and human rights advocates

Amnesty International also called for determining whether the wiretapping was used to intimidate government critics and restrict civil liberties. As a precautionary measure, the government sent an additional 20,000 military personnel to Jakarta. At the same time, according to DW, there were no signs that the operation was part of a broader campaign to overthrow Prabowo's administration.

Experts interviewed by the outlet link the scandal to longstanding problems involving the political use of security agencies' capabilities. Indonesia's Electronic Information and Transactions Law prohibits unauthorized interception of data, while other provisions allow surveillance for specified law enforcement and intelligence purposes. Researcher Niki Fahrizal said the country needs a unified legal framework to regulate surveillance and stricter oversight of the powers of police units.

The scandal has also heightened tensions between Prabowo and his predecessor Joko Widodo. Listyo, whom Widodo appointed police chief in 2021, was replaced in the post in October. Amid a separate dispute over his educational documents, Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned as vice president this week; this issue is not linked to the wiretapping investigation.

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