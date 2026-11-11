A court in Jakarta sentenced Tonny Tumbelaka to nine years in prison and a fine of 1 billion rupiah, or about $55,000, in a case involving an attempt to export 3,053 kilograms of pangolin scales to Cambodia. As Mongabay reports, investigators in Indonesia continue to identify other members of the illegal wildlife trafficking network.

Sentence for the broker

Prosecutors proved that Tumbelaka organized the transportation of the scales to a warehouse in the Cakung district of East Jakarta. There, the shipment was concealed among boxes of instant noodles and sea cucumbers before its planned export to Cambodia through Tanjung Priok port.

On February 18, customs officers inspecting a suspicious container declared as a shipment of sea cucumbers and noodles found 99 boxes containing dried scales. The cargo was hidden in separate compartments of the container. At the time of seizure, customs valued it at 183 billion rupiah, or about $10.1 million.

Prosecutors had requested an 11-year prison sentence and a fine of 2 billion rupiah for Tumbelaka. Judge Sorta Ria Neva said that the defendant was responsible for organizing the shipment, was elderly and had no previous convictions.

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Investigation continues

According to Bambang Ari Wibowo, head of investigations at the Gakkum unit, law enforcement officials intend to uncover the entire network, including those behind the illegal trade. In August, a Vietnamese citizen was detained in the city of Pontianak in West Kalimantan province in connection with this case.

Investigators also summoned another person for questioning, but that person did not appear. Gakkum spokesperson Solu Batara said that the agency was coordinating with other bodies to reach the key figures in the scheme.

Threat to pangolins

All eight known pangolin species are threatened with extinction and are protected under Appendix I of the CITES Convention, which prohibits international commercial trade in these animals. Researchers at the Bogor Agricultural Institute and Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry estimate that one kilogram of scales may correspond to about five animals. This means the seized shipment could have come from up to 15,000 dead pangolins.

In Indonesia, the critically endangered Sunda pangolin is protected by law, and trading in it is a criminal offense.

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