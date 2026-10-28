On October 28, Indonesia deployed hundreds of security personnel in Jakarta ahead of planned student protests against a number of decisions by President Prabowo Subianto and the government's response to forest fires. An increased presence of police, military personnel and armored vehicles was observed in the central part of the capital in the morning.

Students' demands

Students at the University of Indonesia said they were planning rallies in several areas of Jakarta. They demand that forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan be declared a national disaster, as well as an end to spending on programs they described as populist, including the president's free meal program.

Organizers are holding the October 28 rallies under the hashtag #IndonesiaAware. It is currently unknown exactly how many students will take to the streets, Channel NewsAsia reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous demonstrations

Protests have already taken place in smog-hit areas of Sumatra and Kalimantan. Last week, a demonstration was held, in particular, in Central Kalimantan.

According to surveys by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting, Prabowo Subianto's approval rating has been steadily declining since the end of last year. The last major protest in the country took place in August, when hundreds of people were detained. Students also held demonstrations last week.

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