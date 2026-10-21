On October 20, students held protests in several Indonesian cities over large-scale forest fires and toxic smog that has been worsening the health of thousands of people for several weeks. Demonstrations took place in Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Pekanbaru and Makassar, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Participants in the rallies expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of President Prabowo Subianto’s government, which marked its second year in office on October 20. Protesters criticized what they viewed as incompetence and corruption in the authorities. The inability to extinguish the fires, which have engulfed significant areas of Borneo and Sumatra since July, drew particular criticism.

Residents complain about the consequences of smog

Residents of Palangkaraya on Borneo told AFP about problems with their health and income. Melsi, a street beverage vendor, said that trade had nearly come to a halt because of the smog while prices were rising. Housewife Sifra said that her husband and two children had been coughing for a month, while smoke was penetrating even into their home.

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Dozens of protesters in Palangkaraya demanded the declaration of a state of emergency the day before. In Jakarta, police detained six Greenpeace activists who hung protest banners on a monument at the central Bundaran HI roundabout, organization representative Jenny Sirait said.

Dozens of thousands of people deployed to fight the fires

According to Burton Panjaitan, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, more than 60,000 firefighters, including volunteers, were deployed to combat the fires nationwide. Forty-nine aircraft were available for water drops and cloud seeding, but some of them were periodically not used because of the smog.

The Nusantara Atlas monitoring platform reported that fires in Indonesia affected more than 1.9 million hectares of land in the first nine months of 2026. Air pollution from the fires also spread to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. The report notes that this year’s fires were particularly severe, including because of an intense episode of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

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