In Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province, a helicopter involved in fighting forest fires fell into the Barito River while taking on water. Australian Michael Betteridge and New Zealand citizen Hugh Page survived, while Indonesian navigator Yayan Supyansuri was killed.

As ABC News reports, the helicopter suddenly pitched nose-down and crashed into a river on the island of Borneo. Footage published online shows people being rescued from the water shortly after the crash. Betteridge and Page received treatment at a military hospital.

Investigation into the cause of the crash

The helicopter was operating under contract with Indonesian authorities and was involved in tackling the country’s most severe forest and land fire season in more than a decade. Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said it would facilitate an official investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Agency spokesperson Burton SP Panjaitan also announced a comprehensive safety assessment of air operations. It will cover the fleet’s technical condition, water-dropping procedures, the physical condition and qualifications of crews, weather conditions, and the specifics of work sites.

Second incident in a week

The crash occurred after another firefighting helicopter accident on November 4 in Central Kalimantan. Three Indonesian crew members were killed while taking on water; there were eight people on board.

Forest and land fires have affected significant areas of Indonesia, including Kalimantan, Sumatra and Papua. According to the country’s health ministry, toxic smoke from the fires caused more than 400,000 cases of acute respiratory infections. Indonesia’s environment minister said that more than 100,000 people were deployed to fight the fires in the country this year.

Read us on