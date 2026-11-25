In Indonesia, rescuers are searching for workers who may be trapped in a mine in West Java province. According to Channel NewsAsia, following heavy rains, water flooded access to a 100-metre-deep mine where people have been since Monday.

Conditions of the search operation

The search and rescue agency said access to the mine is narrow, while the terrain is slippery and dark. The agency did not specify the scale of the operation or report on progress in attempts to reach the people.

Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, said rescuers are monitoring water conditions and assessing the possibility of accessing the mine shaft. According to her, the depth of the shaft, the narrow passage and limited lighting are being taken into account when determining the strategy in order to ensure personnel safety.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No information was released on whether rescuers had managed to establish contact with the trapped workers or on their condition.

Unauthorised gold mine

Several local media outlets reported that 30 workers may be in the mine. It is located in the Pongkor area of mountainous Bogor, about 60 kilometres south of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

State-owned mining company Antam, which mines gold in Pongkor, said the incident occurred at an unauthorised gold mine that is not part of its operations. The report also notes that small-scale and illegal mining in Indonesia has repeatedly led to accidents, particularly in remote areas where it is more difficult for authorities to exercise control.

Read us on