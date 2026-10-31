Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency conducted a raid in Aceh province on October 21 and shut down a large drug processing and purification laboratory. During the operation, authorities seized about 1.2 tonnes of liquid methamphetamine and detained 11 people. China’s National Narcotics Control Commission and Malaysia’s National Anti-Drug Agency took part in the investigation, South China Morning Post reports.

Laboratory in Aceh

The clandestine production facility was located in two shops. Local media reported that washing machines used to process methamphetamine, liquefied gas cylinders, as well as other equipment and materials were found there. According to these reports, the laboratory may have been the largest of its kind in Indonesia.

China’s Ministry of Public Security stated that the operation was a joint investigation with the highest number of detentions in recent years. The ministry also described it as one of the most comprehensive operations against a transnational drug-trafficking network. Separately, Chinese authorities detained seven people in China suspected of links to this network.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspects and further investigation

Indonesia’s Antara news agency reported that 10 of the 11 people detained in Indonesia were officially named suspects: eight Indonesian citizens and two Chinese citizens. One other person has witness status.

According to Antara, the two Chinese citizens, identified in the materials by the initials LJ and XM, are suspected of processing liquid methamphetamine into crystalline form at the laboratory. Investigators believe they arrived in Aceh from Malaysia. The Indonesian suspects are believed, according to the agency, to have been involved in supply, logistics, transportation and supporting the laboratory’s operations. Indonesian investigators are also checking a possible connection between the case and a vessel found in the Medan area, as well as a Malaysian citizen suspected of being linked to its ownership.

Read us on