Indonesia has recorded 333,470 cases of acute respiratory infections linked to forest and land fires in several regions of the country. The Ministry of Health reported this on October 22, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ten Suyuti, director of the ministry’s environmental health department, said that the number of new cases remains high, with 4,522 new cases recorded in one day. According to her, the air pollution index in certain areas has reached a dangerous level.

Hazardous air in six provinces

According to the official, the most difficult situation has developed in six provinces prioritized for firefighting efforts: Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, West Kalimantan, South Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan.

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Smoke from forest fires contains fine particulate matter PM2.5, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and other organic compounds. Exposure to such pollution can cause acute respiratory infections, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, eye and skin irritation, and other systemic health effects.

President’s statement and protests

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that companies with foreign backing could lose their operating permits if they are responsible for repeated forest and land fires. According to him, there are indications of responsibility on the part of many such companies, which had held concessions for more than ten years and repeatedly committed violations.

The president also said that companies’ permits should be revoked after two violations, while cancelled concessions could be transferred to young Indonesians. Meanwhile, thousands of students and other participants protested in Samarinda, the capital of East Kalimantan, demanding that forest and land fires be declared a national disaster. Indonesia is experiencing an unusually prolonged dry season, while El Niño is contributing to conditions conducive to fires.

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