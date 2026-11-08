In Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province, a helicopter involved in fighting forest fires crashed into the Barito River while collecting water. Two Australian nationals who were on board were rescued, while an Indonesian crew member is missing.

Crash during water collection

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the incident occurred on November 8 during a water-bombing operation. National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Burton Panjaitan said that the two Australians are safe, while the third crew member, an Indonesian national, has not yet been found.

Amateur footage shows the helicopter gradually losing altitude after filling its water collection device before plunging nose-first into the water. According to Panjaitan, the aircraft likely lost control during a maneuver after collecting water using a suspended tank. The Eurocopter EC225LP Super Puma helicopter belongs to a company contracted by the agency for aerial firefighting operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second crash in several days

This is the second crash involving a firefighting helicopter near Borneo in several days. On Wednesday, a military helicopter carrying eight people crashed into the water during a fire-fighting mission in Tanjung Puting National Park. Three people were killed, and the causes of the crash are under investigation.

Indonesia has been battling major fires on Sumatra, Borneo and Papua for several months. According to deforestation monitoring group Nusantara Atlas, the fires have already destroyed more than 1.9 million hectares. Smoke from the fires has spread to Malaysia, East Timor and Singapore. One factor contributing to the spread of the fires is the strong El Niño phenomenon, which usually causes drought in Indonesia.

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