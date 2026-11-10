In the Australian city of Ipswich, the Change Commission will assess a city council proposal to restore electoral divisions, each represented by one councillor. Queensland Local Government Minister Ann Leahy said she had referred the electoral model proposed by the council for an independent assessment in accordance with the Local Government Act 2009, ABC News reports.

Residents’ support

In September, Ipswich City Council unanimously voted to seek a review of the current system of divisions with two councillors. During public consultations, 53% of 812 respondents supported returning to divisions represented by one councillor.

The city is currently divided into four divisions, each electing two councillors. This model was introduced after the council was dismissed in 2018 amid corruption scandals. A report that recommended the multi-member system stated that the previous single-member divisions encouraged an approach of “ten small towns” rather than a focus on the needs of all Ipswich.

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City council’s arguments

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said that legislation had changed substantially since 2018. In particular, all councils were given a cap on discretionary funds of 0.01% of the rates base. According to her, each Ipswich councillor can independently allocate A$26,000 per year, and information on such spending is published monthly.

Harding also said that having two representatives from one division causes confusion among residents and duplication of work when considering requests. The council will prepare a submission to the Change Commission, attaching the consultation results. A previous council request to return to single-member divisions was rejected in 2022.

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