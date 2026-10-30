In Iraq, a court sentenced Muthanna al-Samarrai, the leader of the second-largest Sunni political coalition, to six years in prison, and lawmaker Ziyad al-Janabi to five years. They were found guilty in a case involving benefits received from contracts with oil refining companies, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity.

According to the commission, both politicians benefited from contracts involving the North and South Refineries companies. The court also ordered al-Samarrai to repay 30 billion Iraqi dinars, which, according to the commission, he received as an intermediary in the contracts. Al-Janabi must repay 4 billion dinars received under the same deals.

Refinery contracts case

Muthanna al-Samarrai was detained on June 28, 2026, during a large-scale operation against current and former lawmakers and officials suspected of corruption. Local media called the operation “Dawn Raid.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The investigation into oil refining industry contracts partly concerns former Oil Ministry employee Adnan al-Jumaili and allegations of illegal benefits and commissions for government deals.

Possibility of appeal

Both verdicts were issued under Article 319 of Iraq’s Penal Code. It prohibits public servants and persons entrusted with public functions from directly or indirectly benefiting from contracts or projects related to their official duties.

Lawyer Saif al-Saadi told the publication that criminal court decisions can be appealed to the Federal Court of Cassation within 30 days. If the verdicts are upheld, they will become final. After that, the replacement of possible vacant seats in parliament will be regulated by the law on replacing members of parliament.

Read us on