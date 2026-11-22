Trials of thousands of suspects accused of links to the terrorist group Islamic State have begun in Baghdad. The first to appear before the Karkh Criminal Court were six Syrian citizens. They are part of a group of 5,704 suspects transferred to Iraq from Syria this year as part of an operation supported by the US military, The National reports.

First hearings in Baghdad

The six Syrians were heard in two adjacent courtrooms. Judge Haider Naji read charges to three of them of membership in the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. According to the court, the evidence is based on intelligence reports from various agencies, testimony from victims of the group, Iraqi residents, people from displaced persons camps, as well as the group's own publications.

As stated in court, all three joined the group in 2016 and took part in raids and fighting against the former Syrian regime and the Syrian Democratic Forces. They did not have lawyers, so they agreed to court-appointed defense counsel. Hearings in these cases were postponed until December 7 so that the defendants could prepare their defense.

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Investigations into thousands of prisoners

The suspects were transferred in February from prisons in northeastern Syria after the collapse of control in the region exercised by Kurdish-led forces. Before that, the men had been held in Syria for years without charges being brought and without access to the judicial system. Iraq agreed to conduct investigations from scratch and hear the cases exclusively under Iraqi law; they will not be extradited to their countries of origin until the proceedings are completed.

In September, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said that investigations into 5,704 prisoners had been completed. They include 3,497 Syrian citizens, 474 Iraqi citizens and citizens of 67 countries in total. The cases were handled by the First Karkh Investigative Court, which was assigned additional judges and prosecutors. Human rights groups had previously criticized Iraqi terrorism trials for being rushed and for potentially violating the right to a fair trial, while Baghdad says appropriate safeguards are in place.

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