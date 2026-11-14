Thousands of Iraqis escorted the body of former MP Ahmed al-Alwani from Baghdad airport to Ramadi in Anbar province. Large crowds gathered at the airport, while tribal representatives and residents from various cities in the province waited in Ramadi for the procession to arrive, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The body was transported by private plane

A private plane carrying al-Alwani’s body arrived in Baghdad from Beirut on the morning of November 14. Local media reported that the transportation costs were paid by Iraqi politician Khamis al-Khanjar, who heads the Sovereignty Alliance.

The convoy departed for Ramadi, located about 110 kilometers from Baghdad. It was escorted by military vehicles, and movement took place under heightened security. Al-Alwani’s death caused significant public reaction in Iraq, primarily in his native Anbar province.

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Investigation into the killing in Beirut

Lebanese authorities are investigating the circumstances of the former MP’s killing in Beirut. According to the publication, investigators have made progress in identifying two suspects. Iraq’s Security Media Cell urged the public to await the results of the investigation and not draw conclusions about the broader motives of the crime before it is completed.

According to the cell, the actions are being coordinated by Iraq’s embassy in Beirut, Lebanese judicial and security bodies, as well as the Iraqi National Intelligence Service. Former head of the Iraqi president’s administration Kamel al-Dulaimi said that the circumstances and motives of the crime must be transparently explained to the public.

Ahmed al-Alwani became known during protests in Anbar in late 2013. In December of that year, he was arrested, and in 2014 he was sentenced to death in the case concerning the killing of two servicemen during clashes accompanying his detention. In April 2025, he was released after more than 11 years in prison: one of the victims’ families withdrew its complaint, and al-Alwani himself was included under the general amnesty law.

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