In Iran, a lawyer for one of two convicted protest participants said the execution of their death sentences was halted hours before the planned execution. Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran were due to be hanged on the morning of November 25, 2026. The National reports.

Lawyer’s statement and judiciary agency’s position

Armoun’s lawyer, Mohammad Aghasi, wrote on X that he received a telephone notification that the execution had been halted and informed his client’s family. According to him, this happened hours before the planned implementation of the sentence.

At the same time, Mizan, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, said that the death sentences had not been overturned and that reports about the timing of their implementation were inaccurate.

Cases following the 2022 protests

Armoun and Najaran were detained during the 2022 protests for women’s rights, which began after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating requirements for women to wear mandatory head coverings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The men were initially sentenced to death in a controversial trial over the killing of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide protests. Iran’s Supreme Court overturned those sentences. However, days later, a Revolutionary Court sentenced them to death in a parallel case on charges of “moharebeh” — waging war against God — and “corruption on Earth.”

UN Special Rapporteur on Iran Mai Sato called for the executions to be suspended, citing allegations of torture and forced confessions. She noted that it was difficult to understand how a death sentence could be based on a killing for which both men had been acquitted.

According to Iran Human Rights, 691 people were executed in Iran from January to October 2026, including three people arrested as children and 23 women. In 2025, at least 1,639 people were executed in the country, the highest figure since 1989.

Read us on