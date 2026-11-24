In Iran, patients are facing shortages of insulin, psychiatric drugs and certain hospital antibiotics. Pharmacies are closing, deliveries to hospitals are delayed, and people with chronic illnesses are forced to reduce their medication doses or look for them on the unofficial market, Deutsche Welle reports.

A 67-year-old Tehran resident identified as Ahmad told the outlet that he visited nearly 20 pharmacies looking for the antipsychotic drug chlorpromazine but could not find it. Another interviewee, 37-year-old Mitra, who has diabetes, spent several days searching for insulin.

Debts and currency shortages

An official at Iran's Food and Drug Administration said that the weakening national currency and state price controls have reduced the profits of local manufacturers. According to him, substantial unpaid hospital debts to distributors are also delaying supplies.

On November 9, agency spokesperson Mohammad Hashemi told Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency that supply problems affected fewer than 40 of about 700 essential medicines. At the same time, pharmacists interviewed by the outlet described a much broader shortage. A pharmacy worker in Mahabad said that regular pharmacies may lack about 40 items, while specialized pharmacies may lack more than 100, including psychiatric drugs, medicines for Parkinson's disease and insulin.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Unofficial medicine market

According to pharmacists, insurance payments to pharmacies are often delayed for months while medicine prices rise. Distributors demand advance payment for scarce goods, prompting some pharmacies to withdraw from contracts with insurance companies or not dispense expensive medicines covered by insurance.

A Deutsche Welle interviewee in Mahabad said that some medicines, including nimodipine tablets and injectable antibiotics for hospitals with no substitutes, have effectively disappeared from the official supply chain. She also said that some patients buy medicines at street markets near clinics, where there is no cold-chain control and counterfeit medicines or drugs with altered expiration dates may be sold. According to another pharmacy manager's estimate, scarce medicines there can cost up to ten times the official price.

The U.S. State Department told Deutsche Welle that U.S. sanctions provide broad exemptions for food, medicines and medical equipment. Iranian officials dispute this, pointing to difficulties with banking transactions, insurance, air transport and maritime shipping that, they say, complicate imports.

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