Twelve people were killed and another 16 were injured after a bus overturned in western Iran. State media reported this on Sunday.

Crash near the border with Iraq

The crash occurred late on Saturday evening on the road between Abdanan and Dehloran, near the border with Iraq. According to NDTV World, citing Iran’s state-run IRNA agency, the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to IRNA, the bus was carrying employees of a gas refinery. The agency cited a local official who reported the number of dead and injured. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise because some of the victims are in serious condition.

Road accident statistics

Iran has poor road safety indicators. According to data from the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization cited by the publication, nearly 20,000 people were killed in road accidents in the country during the 12 months through March. The organization released the data in June.

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