Iranian agency Mehr reported the activation of air defense systems in Isfahan province, where a uranium enrichment plant is located. The reason for the activation was not named. Several hours later, Student News Network, citing the deputy governor of Isfahan province, reported that the official denied reports of air defense activity in the region, The Jerusalem Post writes.

Reports of a drone and a tanker

Iranian media also said that the country's air defense forces shot down a U.S. MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz. The report provides no independent confirmation of this claim.

In addition, Iran's navy said that the fourth oil tanker in the past 24 hours caught fire after hitting a sea mine in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television reported that the statement did not identify the tanker, its flag, cargo, or the condition of the crew.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

IAEA concerns

The uranium enrichment facility in Isfahan came under scrutiny after the International Atomic Energy Agency said it was increasingly concerned about it. According to a confidential IAEA report reviewed by Reuters, Iran declared the existence of an underground fuel enrichment plant in Isfahan but did not allow the agency to inspect it.

In its quarterly report to member states, the IAEA said it does not know the exact location of the facility, its safeguards status, or whether nuclear material is present there.

Read us on