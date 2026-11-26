Six women have been sentenced to death in Iran this year in connection with the January anti-government protests, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran Mai Sato said. At least 39 people have already been executed in cases linked to these protests, BBC News reports.

According to Raha Bahreini, a researcher at Amnesty International, female protesters and dissidents are being sentenced to death on a scale not seen for decades. Sato also reported a sharp increase in the number of arrests and sentences against men and women.

The Rahimi sisters' case

According to her cousin Masoud Nourmohammadi, 21-year-old Taraneh Rahimi is being held on death row. She and her twin sister Romina were detained in late January after taking part in protests. The family did not know where the women were being held for more than three months, Nourmohammadi claims.

The sisters were tried in Isfahan in a case linked to protests in an area where a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps security forces was killed. The BBC reviewed part of the verdict, which states that Taraneh Rahimi was found guilty of “moharebeh” — an offence punishable by death under Iranian law. The document refers to allegedly drawing a bladed weapon with the intention of endangering people's lives.

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Romina Rahimi, Sato said, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for assisting in the commission of “moharebeh.” Both sisters deny all charges against them. According to sources familiar with the case, their lawyers filed a complaint alleging torture and sexual violence during interrogations. Nourmohammadi claims that Taraneh signed a confession after being threatened that her sister would be raped in front of her.

The authorities' position and human rights data

Iran's embassy in London rejected the allegations of torture and said that death sentences in cases related to the unrest in January 2026 had been handed down for intentional killings or “moharebeh.” It also stressed that the death penalty is not imposed solely for peaceful protest, which it described as lawful and protected by law.

The January protests began in late December over economic problems and grew into the largest demonstrations against the country's religious leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The human rights agency Hrana said it had identified more than 7,000 people killed during the subsequent suppression of the protests, mostly demonstrators. Iranian authorities say that 3,117 people were killed in total, including security personnel, and blame “terrorists” and “rioters” for the unrest.

According to Sato, three more women were sentenced to death this year on charges of blasphemy, “spreading corruption on earth,” espionage and “moharebeh.” Death sentences in three protest-related cases have already been overturned, but two of them were sent for retrial.

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