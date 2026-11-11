A study in Ireland found no link between long-term exposure to fluoridated drinking water and poorer cognitive function in older people. Scientists analyzed data from around 2,500 participants in The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA), whose average age was 65, ScienceAlert reports.

Data spanning more than 50 years

Researchers were able to track participants' exposure to fluoridated water for at least 50 years. Ireland introduced a nationwide water fluoridation program in 1964, although fluoride concentrations in water supply systems varied depending on the areas where participants lived.

Participants were divided into groups with low, medium, and high levels of fluoride exposure, determined by their places of residence throughout their lives. These data were then compared with the results of two cognitive assessments. No association was found between exposure levels and cognitive scores.

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Limitations of the conclusions

The study's lead author, public health specialist Vinay Sharma of Trinity College Dublin, said that lifetime exposure to fluoridated water at the concentrations used in Ireland is not associated with poorer cognitive function in old age.

Some of the youngest participants were exposed to fluoridated water during their first five years of life. No association with cognitive scores was found in this subgroup either, but it accounted for only 5% of the sample — 124 people, which limits the strength of this conclusion.

The authors emphasize that the absence of a detected association does not prove that fluoride is entirely harmless to the brain. Two previous studies in China linked cognitive impairment in older people to excessive fluoride exposure and fluorosis, so they cannot be directly compared with the Irish data.

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