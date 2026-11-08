In Islamabad, Pakistan, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) reported the demolition of 124 structures and the sealing of 58 buildings between Sohan and Khanna Bridge along the eastern service road of the Islamabad Expressway. These measures are taking place alongside the road expansion project.

As Dawn reports, the CDA said that more than 28% of the work under the project has been completed. It covers approximately 9.3 kilometers from Faizabad to Gulberg and provides for a road with separated directions of traffic and three lanes in each direction.

Road construction

According to the authority, earthworks and the installation of lower road pavement layers are underway at various sections. An underpass is also being built, for which all 153 piles have been completed.

The CDA added that it is continuing work on the construction of culverts for bridges and drainage infrastructure. The authority claims that work is being carried out simultaneously at all sections of the project.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Control measures

A CDA representative said that the control measures are aimed at illegal structures, land encroachments, unauthorized commercial activity, and violations of construction regulations near the service road.

CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Sohail Ashraf instructed officials to apply building rules, land-use regulations, and mandatory fire safety requirements equally. He also called for ensuring transparency and compliance with quality standards during the implementation of the project.

According to the CDA's assessment, completion of the service road should reduce congestion on the Islamabad Expressway, shorten travel times and fuel costs, and improve travel conditions for residents of nearby areas.

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