Pakistan expects the third meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance to take place in Islamabad in late November. Foreign and defense ministers, as well as military leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are expected to attend, The Express Tribune reports, citing diplomatic sources.

Participants may discuss the implementation of the trilateral defense agreement and developments in regional security. The meeting is being prepared amid uncertainty surrounding the conflict with Iran and the possibility of new military strikes on the country, while diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation continue.

Turkey’s ratification of the agreement

The meeting in Islamabad will be the first since Turkey’s parliament ratified the Joint Mecca Defense Agreement on November 7. The document was supported by 279 lawmakers, while 119 voted against it. During the debate, representatives of the Turkish government stated that the arrangement was defensive in nature and was not directed against any third country.

The agreement was signed on August 7 by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It provides for collective assistance in the event of an armed attack on any of the three states, while the parties are to jointly determine the nature and scope of such assistance.

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Previous committee decisions

The committee’s first meeting was held in Istanbul on August 31. The parties then agreed to establish a permanent secretariat in Riyadh, which was to be headed by a secretary-general from Pakistan for the first three years. They also envisaged cooperation in the defense industry, joint technological development and production, and stronger coordination of the armed forces.

The second, extraordinary meeting was held in Riyadh on October 5 after security threats to Saudi Arabia intensified, including attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement. The committee agreed to move to the practical implementation of collective defense commitments, including ensuring agreed forces and assets and the possibility of their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia in accordance with the national legislation of the member states.

At the meeting in Riyadh, retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood was also appointed as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term. At the same time, Turkey’s ratification of the agreement does not mean automatic authorization to send Turkish troops abroad: a separate parliamentary mandate is required for this.

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