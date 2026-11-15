A two-day meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), attended by foreign ministers and heads of delegations from 10 member states, began in Islamabad on Sunday. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

A meeting of senior officials from participating states was held on the first day. The main session of the 30th ECO Council of Ministers is scheduled for Monday. It is chaired by Pakistani diplomat Ishaq Dar. Representatives of the ECO Secretariat and bodies subordinate to the organization are also taking part in the event.

Pakistan's chairmanship

Pakistan will chair the ECO in 2026–2027 under the slogan “Revitalizing Regionalism for a Resilient ECO.” Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the country plans to focus on strengthening regional connectivity, deepening integration, developing partnerships and joint efforts for greater prosperity, sustainable development and regional resilience.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Pakistani side also stated that the chairmanship should reinvigorate the ECO's role as a platform for regional cooperation, dialogue and economic interaction.

Composition of the organization

The Economic Cooperation Organization was founded in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan. In 1992, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan joined it. The combined nominal GDP of the 10 member states is estimated at approximately $3 trillion.

The Turkish delegation at the meeting is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya.

Read us on