In Spain, a Real Oviedo fan was found guilty of a hate crime for racially abusing Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé. He received an 11-month suspended prison sentence, a fine and a two-year ban on attending sports stadiums.

Sentence for abuse during the match

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Real Madrid said on Tuesday that the fan had been convicted of a hate crime. The convicted person's name was not disclosed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The incident occurred in August 2025 during a match in which Real Madrid defeated Real Oviedo 3-0. The fan will not serve the prison sentence if he does not violate the ban on attending stadiums.

Twelfth conviction since 2024

Under Spanish law, sentences of less than one year for first-time offenders are usually suspended. This is already the 12th conviction in hate crime cases linked to La Liga matches since June 2024.

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