Spain is holding early parliamentary elections on November 29, which could result in a coalition between the conservative Partido Popular and the right-nationalist VOX. As Tagesschau reports, most polls suggest that these parties may just have enough seats to form a government together.

Incumbent Prime Minister, Social Democrat Pedro Sánchez, called the early election after parliament failed to support government decrees aimed at strengthening tenant protections. Partido Popular, VOX and Catalan separatists from Junts opposed them. Sánchez urged voters to choose between an ultra-right wave and the continuation of policies of openness, social justice and environmental responsibility.

Housing and economy

The housing crisis became one of the major issues of the campaign. According to an estimate by the Bank of Spain, the country lacks approximately 750,000 apartments. The problem is particularly acute in large cities, on the Mediterranean coast and on the islands, where young people and foreign labor migrants are moving.

The minimum wage in Spain is about €1,400 per month, but in Madrid and the Balearic Islands such incomes are often insufficient for families to rent housing. Rental contracts are usually signed for five years, after which the terms are revised; rent increases of 30% are not uncommon. Mallorca has about 2,000 social housing units, while approximately 8,000 families are on the waiting list for them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, the European Commission forecast Spanish economic growth of 2.6% this year. The country also expects about 100 million foreign tourists. However, inflation stood between 4% and 5% in autumn, so some of the population does not feel the effect of wage increases and economic growth.

Accident and migration

The election campaign was also affected by a railway disaster near Toledo, in which 69 people died. The Social Democratic transport minister resigned several days after the accident. The European Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating whether EU funds intended for the maintenance of this railway section were misused.

Migration became another subject of dispute. As of mid-November, 44,238 people had arrived in Spain irregularly and had not left the country; recently, the Canary Islands were the main route. Partido Popular and VOX criticize Sánchez's government for what they see as weak border control. VOX leader Santiago Abascal called for every person who arrived irregularly to be returned by the same route by which they arrived.

Read us on