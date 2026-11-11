Spain’s Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has launched a probe into TikTok over the possible distribution of child sexual abuse material on the platform. At the same time, the regulator rejected the government’s request to temporarily block the app in Spain and said it would focus on measures targeting specific illegal content, Channel NewsAsia reports.

What the regulator will examine

The probe was prompted by an investigation by Spanish online publication Maldita.es. It documented 1,183 explicit posts. The AEPD plans to request from the publication the links identified during the investigation and to ask TikTok about the measures the platform took to remove the specified content.

After analysing the information received, the agency said it would take specific, proportionate and appropriate measures. Among the possible steps, the AEPD named restricting access to links and individual content that may involve unlawful processing of minors’ data.

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Separate criminal review

Spain’s prosecutor general also instructed the cybercrime prosecutor to examine possible crimes related to the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material and the sexual corruption of minors that may have been committed on TikTok.

TikTok did not immediately comment on Reuters’ request. The AEPD noted that TikTok’s lead European data protection regulator is the Irish Data Protection Commission, which limits the Spanish authority’s powers. At the same time, the AEPD will pass the information to the Irish regulator, other European authorities and the European Commission.

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