In Spain, the People’s Party and the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party have similar levels of support ahead of the snap election on November 29. According to a Politico Europe poll conducted by PF Global, the People’s Party could receive 29.5% of the vote, while the Socialists could receive 27.2%.

The survey’s margin of error is 2.6 percentage points, so the publication considers the difference between the two leading forces statistically insignificant. The poll was conducted among 2,454 residents of Spain on November 15–17. People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are preparing for a debate on Thursday.

Vox’s position

The far-right Vox party, which ranks third in the poll, could win 19.6% of the vote. Combined support for the People’s Party and Vox nearly reaches 50%. According to Politico Europe, this makes Feijóo the clear favorite in the race to become Spain’s next head of government.

The poll also recorded a shift in voter preferences compared with 2023. In particular, 20% of people who supported the People’s Party then now said they would vote for Vox. Another 10% of former Socialist voters said they intended to support the People’s Party.

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Weaker positions of left-wing allies

The Socialists’ allies to their left are losing support. Sumar, which was the junior partner in government for three years, renamed itself Frente Amplio. According to the poll, this political force has 5.9%, while Podemos, which did not join the alliance, has 2.2%. Together, this is less than the 12.3% that Sumar received in 2023.

About 29% of Frente Amplio and Podemos voters said they were ready to support Sánchez on November 29 in order to keep Vox out of power. At the same time, about 30% of Socialist supporters back Sánchez primarily to prevent Vox leader Santiago Abascal from coming to power. Among People’s Party and Vox voters, 59% named removing Sánchez from the post of prime minister as their priority.

The study also showed distrust in vote counting among some voters of right-wing parties. A total of 65% of Vox supporters and 34% of People’s Party voters doubt the fairness of the count, compared with 15% among Socialist supporters.

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