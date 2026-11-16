In Spain, 24-year-old Isabel Peralta, a spokeswoman for the neo-Nazi organization Nucleo Nacional, has been detained. As The Independent reports, she was detained on November 6 after Spanish police intercepted a phone conversation with her boyfriend. According to the Spanish newspaper El País, Peralta allegedly spoke about intending to open fire on French protesters in Paris.

Thirteen other Nucleo Nacional members were detained along with Peralta, including the group’s leader, Iván Rico. The organization’s activities were suspended.

Intercepted conversation

According to El País, the conversation took place several days after the student protests on October 17. Peralta allegedly regretted having to work instead of being able to carry out an attack. She said that instead of opening a bar, she could take a semi-automatic rifle and shoot people, and that with three ammunition magazines she could kill 60 protesters.

After analyzing the evidence, police said they believe Peralta was prepared to sacrifice her life for her ideology. Several days before her detention, she reportedly also posted a threat against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on social media and called for an “armed movement” in the country.

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Weapons and court ruling

Police said that Peralta’s home contained 13 rifles, three pistols, and ten boxes of ammunition. One of the weapons found bore the symbol of a Spanish unit that fought on the side of the Nazi army during World War II, El País writes.

Law enforcement officers also found knives with swastikas, brass knuckles with Nazi symbols, a sculpture of the Third Reich eagle, a sculpture of Adolf Hitler, and a painting with a swastika. In addition, ten knives were seized.

A court in Gijón ordered the suspension of Nucleo Nacional’s activities, the closure of the organization’s premises, and the blocking of its social media accounts and bank accounts. All 14 detainees are suspected of inciting hatred against vulnerable groups and people with opposing ideological views.

Last year, Peralta was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine for inciting discrimination and hatred against the Moroccan community over statements made in 2021. In July, her appeal was rejected and the verdict was upheld. In 2023, Germany permanently banned her from entering the country.

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