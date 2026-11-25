In Italy, 31.5% of women aged 16 to 75 have experienced physical or sexual violence at least once in their lives. This amounts to approximately 7 million people, ANSA English reports, citing data from the National Institute of Statistics, Istat.

Statistics service data

Istat released the data on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The figures are presented in the agency's report, “Violence against women within and outside the family.” According to the service's estimate, the 31.5% figure includes women who have experienced at least one incident of physical or sexual violence during their lifetime. The report concerns only women aged 16 to 75.

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Physical and sexual violence

Physical violence has been experienced by 18.9% of women, or approximately 4,189,000 people. At least one form of sexual violence has been experienced by 22.8% of women in the country. In Istat's release, these indicators are presented separately for physical and sexual violence.

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