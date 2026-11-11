In Italy, students and staff at dozens of schools in several cities were evacuated after an anonymous email threatening an explosion. ANSA English reports, citing sources.

Evacuation and inspections

According to the agency, the email was sent to educational institutions in different cities across the country. Evacuations were carried out at the schools affected by the threat. Law enforcement officers are conducting security checks there.

Sources not named in the publication informed the agency about the threat. The report refers to dozens of educational institutions, but does not specify the exact number of schools.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous incident

A similar incident occurred in Italy several days earlier, ANSA notes. At that time, an email was sent to 280 school principals.

The agency's text is dated November 11, 2026. At the time of publication, law enforcement officers were continuing checks at the institutions that received the threat.

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