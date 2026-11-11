300 schools evacuated in Italy after bomb threats — France 24

At least 300 schools in Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving identical email messages warning of a bomb. Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara told La7 television, France 24 reports.

The number of schools may increase

According to Valditara, the number of educational institutions affected by the messages may rise. At one school in Rome, parents were told that following the nationwide alert, all students had been moved to a safe location, where they remain under the supervision of teachers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police are investigating the incident

A Rome police spokesperson said that Italian police forces are investigating the case. France 24 notes that this comes amid growing concern in Europe over so-called hybrid threats, which, according to the outlet, have targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and broadcasters.

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