In Italy, Confcommercio's economic hardship index rose to 13 points in October. This is 0.5 points higher than in September and the highest value of the indicator since December 2023.

Economic conditions indicator

The Confcommercio index assesses the economic situation of the average citizen. ANSA English reported the increase on Friday, citing the Italian merchants' association.

The association said that the main factor behind the rise in the index was accelerating inflation. In particular, this concerns an increase in the cost of goods and services that consumers purchase most frequently.

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Price dynamics

According to Confcommercio, over the past month, prices for such goods and services rose by 5.8% year-on-year. In September, this figure stood at 5.2%, meaning that the pace of price growth accelerated.

The association linked this trend primarily to a significant rise in energy prices. To a lesser extent, the indicator was affected by higher prices for fresh food products.

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